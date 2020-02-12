LOCAL STUDENTS EARN COLLEGE ACADEMIC DISTINCTION
The following Teller County students have recently received academic distinction at their respective colleges.
They are:
• Albert (Mac) McClintock, of Woodland Park, was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Ill. McClintock is a 2017 graduate of Woodland Park High School.
• Gretchen Riggle was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill. Riggle is a 2017 graduate of WPHS.
• Mark Foky, of Divide, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash. Foky is a graduate of WPHS.
WPHS SENIOR NAMED DISTINGUISHED FINALIST IN NATIONAL PROGRAM
A Woodland Park High School senior has been named one of four Distinguished Finalists in Colorado for the 2020 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program that honors young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.
Bianca Bryant, 17, will receive an engraved bronze medallion for this honor, recognizing her volunteer efforts when she built Woodland Park’s first dog park. Bryant, who has since also received the Girl Scouts Gold Award — the Girl Scouts’ highest honor — for the project, was required to organize a petition, collaborate with the city’s parks and recreation department, participate in city council hearings and held fundraising events to gather more than $40,000 to cover the dog park’s building costs.
Bryant is joined by three other Distinguished Finalists: Patrick Boland, 16, of Highlands Ranch; Erin Egan, 16, of Colorado Springs; and Mia Garcia, 18, of Antonito.
The daughter of Stacey Graham and David Bryant, she plans to attend Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Ariz., in the fall.
“Bianca is truly a special leader in our school and in our community,” WPHS Principal Kevin Burr said. “Over the course of many years, we’ve helped students to apply for this prestigious award. Bianca is the first to reach this level of distinction. This award is truly deserved. She’s put herself out there as a model for others to follow who want to make a difference in their world. We’re so glad to have her as a member of the class of 2020. She’s a Panther to watch, going forward!”
“I couldn’t have received this award without the amazing support of this community,” Bryant said. “I love seeing all the people bringing their four-legged friends to enjoy the park. Thank you to everyone for helping make this dream a reality. I am excited to begin the next chapter of my life at Northern Arizona University, but will definitely miss Teller County, which will always be my home.”
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.