DIVIDE STUDENT NAMED TO COLLEGE PRESIDENT’S LIST
Sage Brown of Divide was named to the LeTourneau University fall term President’s List. The list recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average to receive this honor.
University president Dr. Dale A. Lunsford said being named to the President’s List is a significant achievement and honor.
“As the Christian polytechnic university, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation’s best,” Lunsford said. “I anticipate that these honor roll students will have a positive and significant impact on our future.”
LeTourneau University is located in Longview, Texas.
WOODLAND PARK STUDENT EARNS DEGREE FROM UCCS
David Higgins, a former Woodland Park High School athlete, graduated from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in December with special honors.
Higgins earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, with minors in physics and aerospace engineering. Higgins was ranked No. 2 out of 29 in his engineering class, according to a statement by his parents, Chris and Mary Higgins.
While earning his degree, Higgins ran track and cross-country for UCCS, and competed in several Woodland Park Mayor Cup races with his former WPHS classmates. Though Higgins was homeschooled during his high school years, he ran both track and cross-country for WPHS, setting a school record in the 800-meter race at 1:57:59 in the 2014 state tournament.
This month, Higgins is beginning a graduate-level program at mechanical engineering at UCCS and will run track for UCCS for one more semester.
Higgins credits his success to his parents, high school coaches Ron Payton and Danny Makris, and Mark Misch at UCCS “for teaching him the importance of being part of a successful team and believing you can do anything if you want it enough.”