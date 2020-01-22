WOODLAND PARK STUDENT NAMED TO COLLEGE DEAN’S LIST
Hayden Stone of Woodland Park was named to the Wartburg College fall term Dean’s List. Stone was one of 472 students recognized for the term. Students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term were recognized. Three of the four credits must be graded with a traditional letter grade.
NEWMONT CC/V MINE AWARDS $20,000 TO WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT
Newmont Mine recently awarded Woodland Park School District a total of $20,000 during the Jan. 8 Board of Education meeting. A total of 16 grant applications were received, requesting more than $30,400. The funds will be used for school projects that positively impact Woodland Park students.
Congratulations to the following recipients:
• Columbine Elementary School
• Colorado Springs Philharmonic “Link Up” concert
• Mindfulness Nature Garden
• Gateway Elementary School
• Preschool educational curriculum
• Summit Elementary School
• Sensory room
• Woodland Park High School
• Hydration stations
• Library creative and wellness space
• Panther P.E. strength and conditioning
• Woodland Park Middle School
• Challenger Learning Center
• Computer technology education
• Protective factor services
• Resiliency building opportunities
The Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. All meetings are open to the public.