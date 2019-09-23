WPSD BOARD OF EDUCATION APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR
The Woodland Park School District board of education appointed Chris Austin as the Director of District A (at large) at the board’s September meeting. Beth Huber, board president, administered the Oath of Office to Austin, who fills a vacancy left by Carol Greenstreet, who resigned in June.
A Woodland Park High School alumnus, Austin has focused on youth with experience as a wilderness instructor for a therapeutic program working with adjudicated youth and as a director of adventure-based programming for an outdoor education center. He and his family moved back to Woodland Park in 1995 to oversee the Highland Youth Ministry community youth program. Austin also partnered with the City of Woodland Park to develop a skate park and snowboarding program. In 2000, he became the senior pastor of New Covenant Christian Fellowship (now Emmaus Fellowship) and continues his work in wilderness instructing and faith-based counseling.
“As a former graduate of Woodland Park High School and having raised four children who also graduated from here, I am honored to serve this community, the students and the staff any way that I can,” Austin said. “Serving on the board of education is in line with my long-term passion to empower students to meet their full potential. This is an opportunity to support the outstanding achievements that have been consistent in this District.”
Huber added, “We are thrilled to have Chris join us on the board as a Woodland Park native who graduated from our high school also and sent his children through our schools. He will bring a historical perspective to our group.”
The WPSD board of education meets at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. All meetings are open to the public.
WOODLAND PARK STUDENT EARNS DEAN’S LIST HONORS
Liberal Arts major Ashley DeLarm, of Woodland Park, was named to the Des Moines Area Community College Dean’s List for the summer semester.
Students on the Dean’s list have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5-3.99 grade point average for that semester.