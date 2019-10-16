POSITIVE MALE ROLE MODELS INFLUENCE CHILDREN THROUGH WATCH D.O.G.S.
Woodland Park School District Watch D.O.G.S. recently held a kick-off, welcoming 59 dads, uncles, grandfathers and father figures accompanied by 84 students. Columbine, Gateway and Summit elementary schools and Woodland Park Middle School were represented.
Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Schools) is a national program that started in 1998 with two main goals:
• To provide positive male role models for students, demonstrating by their presence that education is important; and
• To provide extra sets of eyes and ears to enhance school security and reduce bullying.
Today, more than 6,450 schools around the nation have implemented Watch D.O.G.S., with 227 in Colorado. Gateway Elementary was the first school in WPSD that implemented the program in 2013, followed by WPMS in 2015.
“I have seen the difference the program makes to many students in academics, discipline, and just their positive attitude,” said Doug Zurek, who started in Watch D.O.G.S. at Gateway and is the Top Dog Coordinator at WPMS. “I have built many relationships with students over the past years and am still contacted by them as they have moved up through the grades.”
Zurek said as a Watch D.O.G., students share information with him, like updates on their grades; test results; 4-H competition outcomes; and how they are doing in sports.
Statistics show that students with involved fathers are 70% less likely to drop out of school, and are more likely to enjoy school and engage in extracurricular activities. This is true for fathers in biological parent families, for stepfathers, and for fathers heading single-parent families.
A Watch D.O.G. performs numerous duties throughout the day, including:
• Checking exterior/interior doors to be secured;
• Help in the lunchroom;
• Recess;
• Assisting in their child’s classroom;
• Math;
• Reading; and
• Assisting wherever the teacher needs help.
“I’m spearheading the goal to have the Watch D.O.G.S. program implemented and running in all of the elementary schools and the middle school,” Zurek said.
WPSD thanks Park State Bank & Trust, Peak Internet, and AJ’s Pizza for sponsoring the program since 2013. For more information, or to become a Watch D.O.G., contact Zurek at 719-659-4892 or mswatchdog@wpsdk12.org.
COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS ENCOURAGED TO APPLY FOR DANIELS SCHOLARSHIP
College-bound high school seniors in Colorado are encouraged to apply for the Daniels Scholarship Program, which provides the opportunity for highly motivated students to earn a bachelor’s degree and build a successful career and rewarding life.
The application is available at DanielsFund.org and is open now through 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.
“Daniels Scholars are honest, respectful, self-reliant, and compassionate,” said Linda Childears, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “They are proud Americans who value our free enterprise system and are prepared to give the world their very best shot.”
The Daniels Scholarship can be used at any accredited nonprofit college or university in the United States. The goal of the program is to help each Daniels Scholar succeed in college and ultimately become independent, successful in a rewarding career, and actively engaged in their community.
This four-year, annually renewable college scholarship is a “last dollar” scholarship which covers the unmet need of the student after all other financial aid resources and their Expected Family Contribution have been applied.
If students choose to attend one of the Daniels Fund’s 25 partner schools in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming, the Daniels Scholarship will also cover their Expected Family Contribution. A complete list of partner schools can be found at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships.
Scholar eligibility requirements:
• Be a current high school senior graduating during the 2019/2020 academic year in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah or Wyoming.
• Be a current resident of one of these four states and a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S.
• Earn a minimum 3.0 high school GPA (on an unweighted 4.0 scale).
• Earn a minimum SAT Math score of 490 and a minimum Evidence-Based Reading & Writing score of 490, or a minimum ACT score of 18 in each category (writing score not required). Super scoring is not accepted.
• The applicant’s parent(s) or legal guardian(s) must have an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $85,000 or less on the 2018 tax return on which the applicant appears. For claimed dependents beyond the applicant, there is an allowance for an additional $5,000 for each dependent and $15,000 for each additional dependent in college full-time during the 2019/2020 academic year.
The Daniels Scholarship Program has provided more than $188 million in scholarships to more than 4,160 students since the program was launched in 2000.
CC LAUNCHES COLLEGE PREPARATORY PROGRAM AIMED AT STUDENTS IN PIKES PEAK REGION
Colorado College is launching Stroud Scholars to increase accessibility and help students from communities historically excluded from higher education forge a path to college.
The program will prepare students for higher education by working directly with high-promise youth in the Pikes Peak region who aspire to attend college but face a range of barriers to college acceptance and success. Stroud Scholars seeks to provide academic preparation, mentorship and guidance navigating admissions and financial aid processes to Colorado College and beyond.
The goal of the Stroud Scholars program is to offer a developmental pathway starting the summer after a student’s first year of high school and ending with the successful transition into Colorado College or another intentionally chosen college or university. For three summers, at no cost to the students or their families, Colorado College will host participants on campus for a three-week summer academy.
During this time, students will take classes with Colorado College faculty focusing on quantitative reasoning and writing skills to ensure they are academically prepared for a selective academic environment. Participants also will engage in programming designed to help them prepare for the college admissions and financial aid processes. Students successfully completing the three-year program will earn admission to Colorado College and receive a comprehensive financial aid package.
“An outstanding college education should be within reach for highly talented students in our own backyard who simply need opportunity and support,” said Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler. “Through the Stroud Scholars program, we will work with area schools to identify high-achieving students and prepare them for success in college and beyond.”
Stroud Scholars is being launched in collaboration with local schools and community organizations, and is aimed at supporting students who are the first generation in their family to attend college, low income, and/or students of color who attend schools relatively under-resourced in college readiness support.
Application information for Stroud Scholars will be available beginning Nov. 15. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 15, 2020, with the program launching in July 2020 with a class of 25 students from the Pikes Peak Region.
Initially intended for students in the Pikes Peak region, Stroud Scholars hopes to expand its reach in subsequent years.
Stroud Scholars will provide participants:
• A free, no-cost summer enrichment program.
• Earned admission to CC.
• A pathway to earn significant college financial aid and scholarship.
• Academic, intellectual, social and practical readiness to thrive in college.
• Exposure to and familiarity with the college experience.
• Connections with college faculty, staff and student mentors.
• The opportunity to belong to a cohort of highly motivated and engaged peers and a community of learners.
• Ongoing support throughout the academic year, including workshops, mentorship and advising.