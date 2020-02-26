AREA STUDENTS EARN DEAN’S, PRESIDENT’S LIST HONORS
Two students from across the Teller County and Ute Pass area have received honors at their respective colleges for the fall 2019 semester. They are:
Cailin Edie, 2019 Woodland Park High School class valedictorian, Dean’s List, University of Colorado at Boulder; and
John D Ives, of Green Mountain Falls, President’s List, University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE FOR MANITOU SPRINGS HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS
Applications for the annual Commonwheel Artists Cooperative’s Scholarship for Excellence in the Arts are now open to graduating Manitou Springs High School students.
The scholarship is awarded each spring to a student who exemplifies dedication to the arts: visual, musical or theatrical. Applications are available at the high school counseling office or from any of the fine arts teachers. The deadline for applications is March 27.