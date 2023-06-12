Teller County Sheriff’s deputies seized thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal narcotics from a Woodland Park residence last week, according to a news release from the department.

Markus Deimling, 27, was arrested in the raid and faces a number of charges including drug possession with intent to distribute and illegal weapon possession, officials said.

After obtaining a warrant to search Deimling’s home at 1651 Blackfoot Trail, officers from the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Emergency Response teams went through the house and found about 2,000 fentanyl pills, 1,000 Xanax tablets, 59 Suboxone strips, a 12-gauge shotgun, a .45 caliber pistol, “numerous magazines and boxes of ammunition,” and more than $1,500 in cash, police said.

Deimling is due to appear in court on June 26, court records show.