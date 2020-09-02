Teller County is in receipt of Coronavirus Relief Fund money for local businesses to reimburse COVID-19-related expenditures and losses. The fund is authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Miller last week explained the process for requesting and receiving reimbursements from the fund. The chamber has been hired to manage recovery funds for all businesses in Cripple Creek, Divide, Victor, Florissant and unincorporated Teller County “not to exclude Woodland Park businesses.”
“The new recovery website goes online today,” Miller told the Teller County Board of County Commissioners at its Aug. 27 meeting. “Business owners must document actual expenditures and/or losses before they will be approved for reimbursements.”
Grants will be awarded in three areas: business operations and compliance, technology upgrades and business interruptions. These are listed and described on the website, tellercountygrant.com.
There will be three rounds of reimbursements: Aug. 27-Sept. 17; Oct. 8-29; and Nov. 11-Dec. 3. Business owners can apply for reimbursements in more than one area, with a maximum award of $10,000.
Eligibility is limited to businesses that were open on or before Dec. 31, 2019. An eligible business must have a physical location or meet the exceptions for some home-based businesses.
Secure applications are also on the website. Company names will be redacted so that the grant review committee will not know the applicant’s identity, Miller said.
Business owners who received funding under the Payroll Protection Program are allowed to ask for reimbursements for expenses and losses not related to payroll.
“We’re staying in touch with the Department of Local Affairs,” Miller said. “This is fluid and there might be things we haven’t thought of. We’ll keep the site updated.”
The chamber also has information on other grants, including Energize Colorado, which could be useful for rural communities and small, tourist-based businesses, Miller said. Sign up for the chamber newsletter on the chamber website, woodlandparkchamber.com.
Commissioner Bob Campbell said Teller County Public Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 14 days, compared to the 50 cases reported in the 14 days ending on July 30.
“The numbers are going in the right direction,” he said. “Testing is up and the positivity rate is falling.”
County Clerk and Recorder Krystal Brown said the county will be mailing ballots for the Nov. 3 election starting Oct. 9 and will be adding more ballot drop boxes around the county. A Vote Center will open in the Woodland Park Public Library two weeks before the election.
“I’m in contact with the Post Office once a week as we get closer to the election,” Brown said. “I am confident our ballots will get out. We’ve been doing this for seven years. I can ensure a safe and secure election.”
The county recognized Mike Bartol for his 12 years of service as Teller County’s Veteran Services Officer. He is retiring. Bartol, who served in the U.S. Navy, has helped more than 1,000 veterans navigate Veteran’s Administration regulations to receive a total of more than $30 million in benefits.
“It doesn’t seem like 12 years have gone by,” he said. “They’ve gone fast because I’m busy doing something I love. I find this job personally fulfilling. I’m touching people’s lives.”
In other business, commissioners approved a special use permit to property owners Julie and Lowell Morren, who want to open the 30-site Rocking M Ranch Campground in Gillette Flats. The site has been a campground on and off since the 1970s.
Julie Morren said they are planning a quiet, three-season campground designed to encourage campers to find things to do in local communities. Lowell Morren said amenities, such as a water tank, dump station and electricity, will be installed in phases this winter for a spring opening.
Also, the commissioners approved writing a letter in support of Peak Internet’s application for a Colorado Broadband Fund grant to install high-speed broadband in the Meadow Park and Pine Bluffs subdivisions. The fund helps connect underserved communities to high-speed services.
Additionally, in the midst of an ongoing drought and an extremely active fire season across the West, commissioners raised the county’s fire ban to Stage II at the request of the Office of Emergency Management. The forest service and surrounding counties have already raised their fire bans to Stage II or the equivalent.
In this stage, open burning is prohibited, no open-burning permits will be issued, smoking will only be allowed inside buildings or enclosed vehicles. Chainsaws are allowed with fire extinguishing equipment nearby. Gas, liquid and propane barbecue grills are allowed.
Commissioners approved all county business items, including renewing Peak Internet’s lease agreement to use the County Courthouse roof for an internet relay site and several intergovernmental agreements pertaining to the election.