The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Aug. 25-31. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
AUG. 25
Grace Lanier Viola Hopkins, DOB June 20, 1996, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
Narissa Ashley Tremblay, DOB Feb. 18, 1996, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement, DUI of alcohol and speeding. Bond was $3,000.
AUG. 27
Nicholas Burns Mullins, DOB Aug. 4, 1982, a transient was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance, driving under restraint — alcohol related, unregistered vehicle and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $3,000.
Joe Luis Zaragoza, DOB Dec 16, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance and driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $400.
Joshua Alan Mondragon, DOB April 27, 1995, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
Kristina Eve McManus, DOB Nov 9, 1971, of Divide, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,000.
Roman Damion Gastelum, DOB Dec. 22, 1972, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both and speeding.
AUG. 28
Ryan David Erchul, DOB April 3, 1986, of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $5,000.
David E. Klefforth, DOB Oct. 16, 1968, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation on an original charge of driving while ability was impaired and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
Emma Lee Nedjoika, DOB April 13, 1999, of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of DUI, expired license plates, open alcohol container in the vehicle and use or consume marijuana in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
Marisa Rose Conley, DOB Oct. 12, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 29
Susan Lynn McKellar, DOB Aug. 17, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Livingston, DOB March 24, 1975, of Buena Vista, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of violation of a protection order, DUI, DUI per se, driving under restraint – alcohol related and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
Ray C Castellani, DOB AUG. 25, 1984, of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $500.
Scott Warren Zuviceh, DOB Feb. 12, 1972, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for theft and forgery. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 30
Austin Curtis Szall, DOB Feb. 16, 1988, of Florissant, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both and careless driving. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 31
Fillorete Pantina, DOB Nov. 5, 1987, of Thornton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
Alexis Riane Evangelista, DOB Feb. 28, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, speeding and seat belt not used. Bond was $1,000.
Monica Marilyn Mayes, DOB Feb. 5, 1985, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
Dillon James Cook, DOB Nov. 23, 1991, of Denver, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of three counts of driving under restraint and two counts of failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $3,000.
Joe Ellis Insall, DOB Sept. 11, 1969, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of possession of a forged instrument. Bond was $1,000.