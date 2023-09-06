The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Aug. 17-23, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

Aug. 23

Alex Joseph Gutierrez, DOB April 11, 1983, of Pueblo was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $3,000.

Aug. 25

Mateo Alexander Hankerson, DOB July 22, 1999, of Divide was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.

Gilbert Pete Martinez, DOB May 31, 1969, of Colorado Springs was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, domestic violence, violation of protection order, driving under restraint – habitual traffic offender and failure to dim. This was a no bond arrest.

Aug. 26

Louis Irvin Kennedy, DOB March 21, 1984, of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired license plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.

Aug. 27

Kortney Floy Kruse, DOB Jan. 22, 1989, of Cripple Creek was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Sherwood Mooney, DOB Feb. 16, 1979, of Woodland Park was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault and tampering with evidence. This was a no bond arrest.

Aug. 29

Tomi Chantell Stinnett, DOB Aug. 31, 1970, of Colorado Springs was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.

Lyndsey Nichole Oberg, DOB Jan. 4, 1990, of Monument was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, two counts of harassment and two counts of child abuse. This was a no bond warrant.

Aug. 30

David Alexander Garst, DOB May 24, 2002, of Woodland Park was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $200.

Brenton Tyler Ladner, DOB Feb. 1, 1988, of Woodland Park was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se and disregard a traffic signal. Bond was $6,000.

Shaun Michael Salsman, DOB July 16, 1982, of Woodland Park was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.

Aug. 31

Nicolas Daniel Holderfield, DOB March 22, 1994, of Florissant was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, menacing and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.