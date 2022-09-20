The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Sept. 7-14 Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
SEPT. 7
John David Ketchum, DOB Jan. 29, 1985. of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI of drugs, reckless driving and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
Donis Murray Pushee, DOB April 7, 1984. of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for escape. Bond was $10,000.
John Ryan King, DOB June 21, 1986. of Colorado Springs, was arrested for DUI of drugs, speeding and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
Michael Ryan Jennings, DOB Jan. 14, 1992. of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for attempt to influence a public servant, false reporting — fake crime and reckless driving. Bond was $3,000.
SEPT. 8
John Ray Hancock, DOB June 21, 1989 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $7,000.
Angela Marie Ford, DOB May 31, 1984, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $4,000.
Jonathan Michael Cadieux, DOB Jan. 3, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $250.
Carrhyn Marie Coon, DOB March 8, 1998, of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, trespassing and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
Michelle Marie Guthardt, DOB Aug. 8, 1974, of Divide, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for prohibited use of a weapon.
Martin Bernard Guthardt, DOB Sept. 27, 1966, of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
SEPT. 9
Desiree Nicole McMurtry-Perryman, DOB July 12, 1997, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear with original charges of three counts of special offenses of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a protection order, driving under restraint, no insurance, obstructed view, speeding, defective brake lights, harassment, false information upon sale of secondhand property. Bond was $53,500.
Anthony Kennith Hatchett III, DOB Aug. 23, 2001, of Fountain, was arrested of a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI, driving under restraint and fictitious plates. Bond was $1,000.
Reta Mae Hill, DOB May 4, 1984, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for DUI of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content, possession of an open alcohol container in the vehicle, weaving and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
George Austin Williams, DOB Sept. 16, 1957, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content and impeding the flow of traffic.
SEPT. 10
Abraham Melchor-Ambrosio, DOB Aug. 8, 1995, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for DUI of alcohol, driving under restraint, open alcohol container in the vehicle and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 11
Douglas K. Hammond, DOB Feb. 7, 1952, of Florissant, was arrested on two warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of violation of county ordinances. Bond was $750.
Mason Daniel Hammond, DOB Nov. 15, 1975, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was $3,000.
Michael Lynn Spry, DOB Nov. 13, 1956, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 12
Joshua Maurice Harvey, DOB May 10, 1982, of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of assault, harassment, obstruction of telephone service and criminal mischief. Bond was $25,000.
Ann Delilah Eidson, DOB Nov. 2, 1999, of Divide, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of assault, violation of a protection order and theft. Two of the warrants were no bond and the third had a bond of $1,000.
SEPT. 13
Robert Marquez Lopez, DOB July 25, 1978, of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, driving under restraint and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
Armand Michael Lovato, DOB Sept. 18, 1995, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $2,000.
Todd Charles Walters, DOB Feb. 28, 1979, of Mound, Minnesota, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 14
Amanda Rose Nye, DOB March 26, 1984, of Woodland Park, was arrested for DUI, DUI per se, two counts of child abuse and failure to yield right of way. Bond was $1,000.
Tuan Van Duong, DOB May 11, 1988, of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint — habitual traffic offender. Bond was $5,000.