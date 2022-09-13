The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Aug. 31-Sept. 8 Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
AUG. 31
- Brian Douglas Cox, DOB May 16, 1974, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
SEPT. 1
- Dallas James McPhaul, DOB Dec. 7, 2001, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and possession of an open container of marijuana in vehicle. Bond was $3,000.
- Justin Phillip Stokes, DOB Feb. 22, 1978, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired temporary license plate permit, possession of an open container of marijuana in vehicle and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
SEPT. 2
- Lucas Laney, DOB April 25, 1991, of Monument, was arrested on an arrest warrant with the charges of burglary, theft, trespass, criminal possession of a financial device and criminal possession of an ID device. Bond was $10,000.
- Matias Alexis Negrete, DOB Dec. 27, 1982, of Florissant, was arrested on five warrants for failure to appear with original charges of violation of a protection order, speeding, DUI, DUI per se, harassment, driving under restraint, attempted murder 2, criminal mischief, vehicular assault – reckless, felony menacing, driving under restraint – alcohol related and reckless driving. Bond was $11,000.
SEPT. 3
- Aaron Anthony Archuleta, DOB June 19, 1994, of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
SEPT. 4
- William Dee Johnson, DOB June 16, 1983, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the original charge of trespass. This was a no bond warrant.
- Michael Kim Olson, DOB Dec. 8, 1956, of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for reckless endangerment and first degree arson. Bond was $10,000.
- Jessica Christine Fisher, DOB May 8, 1984, of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
SEPT. 6
- Taylor Marie Morris, DOB Jan. 12, 1994, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal possession of a financial device. Bond was $3,000.
- Thomas Hollis, DOB Nov. 10, 1998, of Florissant, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,000.
- James Archuleta, DOB March 17, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.
- Richard Blair Petrungaro, DOB April 26, 1971, of Woodland Park, was arrested for felony assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Bond was $25,000.
SEPT. 7
- Isabell Hope Porto, DOB Feb. 14, 2000, of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of trespass and theft. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 8
- Candice Marie Monsour, DOB June 22, 1987, of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, criminal mischief, harassment, false reporting to authorities, assault and obstruction of telephone service. This was a no bond arrest.