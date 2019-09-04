The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug. 22-29. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 22
Matthew James Ritter, DOB Jan. 8, 1979 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
AUG. 23
Justin Patrick Fischer, DOB June 10, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 24
Alexander Jerome Perryman, DOB April 4, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se, reckless driving and failure to present proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
Nathan Andrew Porter, DOB Sept. 13, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 25
Chase Elliott Crawford, DOB Dec. 11, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released for driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol and weaving.
Claudia Lizet Higareda Gallardo, DOB May 27, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 26
Emily Key Spinnichia, DOB June 6, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
AUG. 27
Paul Scott Lockhart, DOB Aug. 12, 1970 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
Jennifer Lynn Ramage, DOB July 28, 1975 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
Randy Leon Sires, DOB Jan. 13, 1970 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired license plates and child restraint not used. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 28
Aaron Anthony Archuleta, DOB June 19, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of felony menacing. Bond was $4,000.
AUG. 29
Sadie Lynn Vigil, DOB Oct. 30, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for identity theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $3,000.
Brian Lane Smith, DOB Nov. 2, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
Leann Jannice Gregory, DOB Aug. 23, 1984 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence with one prior, false reporting/false identification and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $6,000.