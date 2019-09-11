The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug. 30-Sept. 4. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 30
• Michael Andrew Moore, DOB Feb. 18, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $300.
• Daniel James Boutin, DOB Feb. 17, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, possession of a theft detection device – deactivating/removing, two counts of theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances, driving under restraint, fictitious plates and marijuana – use/consuming or possession in a vehicle. Bond for all three warrants was $75,000.
AUG. 31
• Wesley Saben Rober, DOB Jan. 14, 1998 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $800.
SEPT. 1
• Alexander Francis Garrity, DOB Aug. 4, 1994 of Commerce City, was arrested for harassment, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, disorderly conduct, attempt to escape and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $500.
• Luz Delia Costillo Rosales, DOB July 23, 1953 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for gaming – miscellaneous rules and regulations violation. Bond was $800.
• Terry Jeremiah Wells, DOB July 17, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 2
• James F Bock, DOB Nov. 28, 1963 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• John Rudi Klehm, DOB July 19, 1971 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of cruelty to animals – abandonment. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 3
• Eric Walton, DOB Feb. 3, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants, plus local charges. The three warrants were for failure to appear with original charges of vehicular eluding, obstructing a police officer, driving under restraint, speeding 25-39 mph over the limit, reckless driving, trespass, harassment and assault of an at-risk adult. Local charges were attempt to influence a public servant, identity theft, criminal impersonation, false reporting and driving under restraint. The warrants were no bond and the local charges were $3,000 bond.
• Jose Jonathan Colon Figueroa, DOB Oct. 24, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of grand theft. This was a no bond arrest.
• William Gregory Nelson, DOB Aug. 29, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on three warrants. The first two warrants were for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of assault and violation of a protection order. The third warrant was an arrest warrant for assault, criminal mischief, theft, child abuse, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct. All warrants were no bond warrants.
• Justin Michael Sweet, DOB May 9, 1991 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Tracy Ladawn Smith, DOB Nov. 20, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of unlawful display of license plate tabs, expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $400.
• Kamal Kaywaykla Shash, DOB Oct. 26, 1992 of Gardner, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault. This was a no bond warrant.
• Jason Franklin Gosnell, DOB Sept. 27, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, failure to display proof of insurance and seat belt not used. Bond was $3,000.
• Casey Allen Armstrong, DOB May 21, 1990 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of menacing and criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 4
• Megan M Sullivan, DOB April 17, 1993 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, seat belt not used and failure to yield right of way at a stop sign. Bond was $2,000.
• Janet Lorraine Blair, DOB June 23, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders with an original charge of theft. This was a no bond warrant.
• John Dustin Cooper, DOB Aug. 3, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
• David Frank Couleas, DOB Aug. 16, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of gaming fraud – taking money not won, introduction of contraband and possession of a controlled substance. All three warrants were no bond warrants.
• Scott David Scott, DOB Nov. 14, 1973 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
• Travis Prentice Bradley, DOB May 11, 1990 of Buena Vista, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and weaving. Bond was $1,000.