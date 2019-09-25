The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 8-18. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 8
• Seandean Daniel Jacquez, DOB Feb. 17, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence, weaving and disregarded a traffic control device. Bond was $1,000.
• Travis Michael Salem, DOB Nov. 3, 1983 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault and harassment. Bond was $5,000.
• Jacob Donald Bentley, DOB Oct. 28, 1989 of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary and theft. With additional local charges of possession of a controlled substance also added. Bond for all charges was $4,500.
• Jose Eduardo Uribe-Farfan, DOB March 19, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for careless driving. Bond was $500.
SEPT. 10
• Charles Lee Peacock Jr., DOB Dec. 18, 1984 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $1.000.
• Ronald Dwayne Thrasher, DOB May 5, 1986 of Sterling, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
SEPT. 11
• Amy Marie Bailey, DOB May 29, 1970, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of terms of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
SEPT. 13
• Tommy Gotheridge, DOB July 16, 1958, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Gene William Massey II, DOB Oct. 3, 1977, of Kingwood, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $5,000.
SEPT. 15
• Shawn Alan McDermed, DOB Jan. 8, 1968, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.
SEPT. 16
• William Lindner, DOB June 12, 1977, of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Alexa Marler, DOB Sept. 28, 2005, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $10,000.
• Michael Ray Smart, DOB Feb. 16, 1957, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond was $3,000.
SEPT. 18
• William Dennis, DOB Oct. 1, 1972, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
• Quintin Edwards, DOB Jan. 3, 1980, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Jason Gosnell, DOB Sept. 27, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $2,000.
• Joshua Howe, DOB July 17, 1984, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.