The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 4-7. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 4
• Robert Brian Bower II, DOB Oct. 8, 1998 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, open marijuana container in the vehicle and no proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 5
• Renae Mae Ulibarri, DOB Nov. 14, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary and theft. Bond was $10,000.
• Raymond John Atchinson, DOB Feb. 24, 1952 of Lake George, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired – with three priors, driving under the influence per se – with three priors, and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Bond was $9,000.
• David Allen Graves, DOB Oct. 28, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $1,000.
• David K Munford, DOB April 22, 1985 of Lakewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of commercial vehicle safety violation. Bond was $100.
SEPT. 6
• Benjamin Eugene Anderson, DOB June 4, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
• Antwon Robinson, DOB April 12, 1983 of Homewood, Ill., was arrested on an arrest warrant for identity theft and theft. Bond was $10,000.
• Michael Richard Dale, DOB March 9, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. This was a no bond warrant.
• Chelsea Anne Lambert, DOB Dec. 10, 1995 of Victor, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of menacing and assault. Bond for both warrants was $3,000.
• Ilene Frances Barajas, DOB June 30, 1964 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for identity theft, forgery, second degree perjury and reserved parking for persons with disabilities. Bond was $3,000.
Brianna Michele Langley, DOB Dec. 15, 1990 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $3,000.
SEPT. 7
• Cierra Dorthy Salazar, DOB Oct. 3, 2000 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and no insurance. Bond was $3,000.
• Jesus Lorenzo Frausto, DOB Aug. 11, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and fictitious plates. Bond was $1,000.