The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug 24-Sept. 1. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 24
• Skyler Leann Oneill, DOB Aug. 23, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and no license plates. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 25
• Joshua Earl Ledyard, DOB Oct. 18, 1993 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 26
• Iniki Vike Kapu, DOB Oct. 23, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of illegal possession of wildlife. Bond was $500.
AUG. 27
• Robert Joseph Myers, DOB Sept. 21, 1965 of Pueblo, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Meghan Marie Rogers, DOB June 1, 1991 of Pueblo, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of criminal mischief and violation of a protection order. Bond for both warrants was $7,500.
• Joshua Maurice Harvey, DOB May 10, 1982 of Divide, was arrested for harassment. Bond was $500.
• Bret Michael Barron, DOB Oct. 30, 1972 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $2,000.
AUG. 28
• Stephen D Woolf, DOB Oct. 31, 1962 of Woodland Park, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with an excessive blood alcohol content.
• Gene William Massey, DOB Oct. 3, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of failing to register as a sex offender. Bond was $5,000.
AUG. 29
• Miguel Angel Najer-Bustos, DOB April 25, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and no insurance.
AUG. 30
• Bryan Steven Gates, DOB Feb. 26, 1985 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
• Brandon Lee Farr, DOB Sept. 5, 1992 of Dowdle, S.D., was summons and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding.
AUG. 31
• Jeffrey Wayne Lawrence, DOB Dec. 30, 1986 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, false imprisonment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
SEPT. 1
• Bradley Dameon Walter Williamson Donnell, DOB May 9, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
• Michael Ray Propes, DOB March 20, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $500.
• Angela Kay Escobar, DOB Nov. 4, 1969 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance, fictitious license plates and expired plates. Bond was $1,000.
• David Chad Farr, DOB February 17, 1984 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief, assault, resisting arrest, two counts of disorderly conduct, trespassing, violation of a protection order and harassment. Bond for all warrants was $12,100.
• Torre Craig Smith, DOB October 9, 1980 of Tooele, Utah, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,000.