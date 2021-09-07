The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug. 27-Sept. 1. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 27
Arron Justice Hughes, DOB Aug. 1, 1974 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
Grizzly Ben Eyman, DOB April 6, 1995 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Bond was $10,000.
Candice Nova Marie Shephard, DOB Aug. 11, 1986 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $4,000.
AUG. 28
Jared Charles Klausner, DOB June 25, 1981 of Roggen, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for gaming fraud — take money not won.
AUG. 29
Desiree Darlene Spears, DOB Sept. 30, 1982 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, failure to present proof of insurance and speeding 18 mph over the speed limit.
Keven Leonard Lovell, DOB Dec. 16, 1981 of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants. One warrant was an arrest warrant and the other was for failure to appear. The original charges were domestic violence, assault, child abuse, harassment and driving under restraint. One warrant was no bond the other was $1,000 bond.
Dakota Dean Daugherty, DOB March 10, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
Frederick James Bishel IV, DOB May 19, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under revocation — habitual traffic offender, failure to display proof of insurance and speeding 10-19 mph over the limit. Bond was $3,000.
AUG. 30
Marshall Ray McCraig, DOB Jan. 17, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants. One warrant was an arrest warrant and one warrant was a failure to comply with original charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, driving under restraint and fictitious plates. One warrant was no bond and the other warrant was $10,000 bond.
Scott Alan Rector, DOB Nov. 2, 1964 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with a traffic offense as the original charge.
Sarah Jean Turner, DOB Aug. 13, 1991 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $800.
Chanel Leigh Duran, DOB June 4, 1998 of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol related and obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $3,000.
Amber Shauntai Amezcua, DOB July 24, 1979 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of child restraint not used, driving under restraint, fictitious plates, failure to dim and failure to yield right of way. Bond was $4,000.
AUG. 31
Jessica Jlynn Knigge, DOB Dec. 18, 1993 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 1
Theresa Lesley Brewer, DOB March 6, 1956 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and driving under restraint — alcohol related second offense. Bond was $1,000.
Justin J Warren, DOB June 27, 1983 of Kimball, Neb., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance.