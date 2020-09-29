The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 17-23. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 17
• Lucas Blaise Smith, DOB Oct. 29, 1988 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, assault and obstruction of telephone. This was no bond arrest.
• Rachel Lashea Lassiter, DOB Feb. 21, 1983 of Fountain, was summons and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving.
SEPT. 18
• Christina Ann Guerrero, DOB June 21, 1986 of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for child abuse and false reporting to authorities. Bond was $500.
• Joshua Raymond Upton II, DOB Oct. 26, 1984 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
SEPT. 19
• Kathi J. Wickizer, DOB Jan. 27, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 20
• Brandon Jeremy Ponkilla, DOB July 26, 1984 of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving.
• Richard James Quintana, DOB Nov. 4, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and careless driving. Local charges were four counts of violation of a protection order. Bond for all charges was $3,250.
SEPT. 21
• Karla Lynn Peterson, DOB July 20, 1971 of Woodland Park, was summons and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and weaving.
• Bradley Dean Long, DOB Oct. 13, 1969 of Cedaredge, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of child abuse, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 22
• Michael William Goslee, DOB Sept. 25, 1982 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $800.
• Todd Lesley Landsborough, DOB July 19, 1947 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $400.
• Joshua Nelson Arellano, DOB March 6, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Alex David Rickman, DOB Jan. 26, 1994 of Denver, was summons and released on a promise to appear on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance, expired license plates and speeding.
• Mark Charles Whitten, DOB Dec. 14, 1961 of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding.
SEPT. 23
• Ivan Davila, DOB Sept. 30, 1987 of Tampa, Fla., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
• Nicholas Charles Miller, DOB Oct. 12, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and obstructed view. Bond was $1,000.
• Melissa Ann Burgy, DOB May 9, 1976 of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding. Bond was $150.