The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 15-23. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 15
Cody Allen Taylor, DOB Aug. 29, 1990 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired license plates and speeding 25-39 mph over limit.
William Walter Isberg, DOB Nov. 18, 1966 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and no insurance.
SEPT. 16
Stephen David McMahon, DOB Jan. 18, 1981 of Broomfield, was arrested on five warrants with original charges of violation of a protection order, theft, ID theft, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of assault, menacing and criminal possession of identification documents. This was a no bond arrest.
Chad Eric Binder, DOB Sept. 21, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of violation of a protection order, assault and harassment. Bond was $6,000.
David Wayne Fritsch, DOB May 7, 1972 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. The local charges were two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a protection order, driving under the influence, driving under restraint and weaving. Bond for all charges was $1,500.
Joseph Anthony Edwards, DOB Dec. 6, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and defective headlights. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 17
Barbara Rumaldita Salazar, DOB Nov. 30, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Ray Lee McGill, DOB July 1, 1993 of Divide, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear with original charges of theft, violation of a protection order, careless driving and escape. This was a no bond arrest.
Alexander David Ketcham, DOB Feb. 7, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $1,600.
Perry Drake, DOB June 11, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 18
Dillon Levi Kimberlin, DOB Nov. 13, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under restraint and driving license revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Bond was $14,000.
Sean Patrick Girard, DOB Oct. 13, 1991 of Black Hawk, was summoned and released on a promise to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint.
Mary Louise Galvan, DOB Oct. 4, 1971 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and trespass. Bond was $500.
SEPT. 19
Sonja Jean Landry, DOB Jan. 6, 1977 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
Elise Marie Hawkins, DOB Aug. 2, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming — minor gambling. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 20
John Alexander Arpad III, DOB Feb. 19, 1954 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
Keith Frederick Heller, DOB March 22, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
Monica Rae Hernandez, DOB June 21, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of driving under restraint, violation of a protection order, use or consume marijuana in vehicle, failure to display proof of insurance and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $2,000.
SEPT. 21
Cameron Thomas Tallent, DOB Sept. 1, 1990 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation. This was a no bond warrant.
Ramiro Rubio Morales, DOB Feb. 25, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
Melissa Ann King, DOB Jan. 28, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,000.
Manual Edward Sisneros, DOB April 9, 1968 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $800.
Samuel David Harris, DOB Oct. 2, 2002 of Lake George, was arrested for violation of a restraining order and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.
SEPT. 22
Dearjrua Leanne Maddox, DOB July 18, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
Kyle Johnathan Ritchie, DOB March 1, 2001 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.
Justin Michael Sweeney, DOB July 5, 1985 of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $500.
Hilary Susanna Moore, DOB Oct. 31, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of forgery — government issued document and forgery — money/stamps/government security. Bond was $4,000.
SEPT. 23
Kyle Johnathan Ritchie, DOB March 1, 2001 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, violation of a protection order and possession of marijuana by an underage person. This was a no bond arrest.