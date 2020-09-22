The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 10-16. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 10
• Mark Andrew Yoreo, DOB Nov. 24, 1970 of Woodland Park, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of reckless driving, driving on the sidewalk and speeding more than 25 over limit.
• Paul Frederick Humphries, DOB Nov. 27, 1970 of Fountain, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $1,000.
• Keith Clifford Cron, DOB Jan. 8, 1968 of Longmont, was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under restraint – alcohol related, fictitious plates and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $800.
SEPT. 11
• Gerry David Cochran, DOB Sept. 14, 1960 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
• Jacob Glenn Walter, DOB July 19, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft and trespassing. Bond was $2,000.
SEPT. 13
• Dylan Arlie Bax, DOB Jan. 10, 1999 of Columbia, Mo., was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and failure to yield the right-of-way of a stationary emergency vehicle.
SEPT. 14
• Russell Terry Lesterson, DOB Jan. 30, 1959 of Lake George, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 15
• Melissa Ann King, DOB Jan. 28, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants and local charges. The three warrants were for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and five counts of trespassing. Local charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for all charges was $8,000.
• Paul Robert Morris, DOB Sept. 3, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, eluding a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $1,000.
• Lindsey Ann Marie Holmes, DOB May 12, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
• Jennifer Sue Hogan, DOB March 18, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $100.
• Kelsea Marie Pone Wall, DOB May 15, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and weaving. Bond was $3,000.
• Amanda Rose Nye, DOB March 26, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of county ordinance violation. Bond was $50.
SEPT. 16
• Christopher John Vic, DOB Feb. 22, 1988 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for child abuse, cruelty to animals and sexual contact – victim incapable of appraising. Bond was $20,000.