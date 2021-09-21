The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 6-15. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 6
Michael Jay Suson, DOB Nov. 14, 1976 of Parker, was arrested for menacing and criminal mischief. Bond was $2,000.
SEPT. 8
Trey Eldon Mitchell, DOB April 7, 1980 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for a bias-motivated crime. Bond was $800.
SEPT. 9
Joshua Mark Kropp, DOB Jan. 8, 1994 of Penrose, was arrested for introduction of contraband and possession of contraband. Bond was $3,000.
Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Dec. 11, 1998 of Victor, was arrested for introduction of contraband and possession of contraband. Bond was $3,000.
Candice Elaine Kuhn, DOB Sept. 16, 1984 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to display proof of service. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 10
Maritza Ann Hargrove, DOB Oct. 19, 2001 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of violation of a protection order, driving under the influence, possession of alcohol by underage person and speeding 35-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 11
Dennis James Elliott Jr., DOB April 4, 1983 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft. Two of the warrants were $1,000 bond and the third was no bond.
Jeffrey James Keenan, DOB June 1, 1989 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $4,000.
SEPT. 12
Dalton Larry Galyan, DOB May 12, 1988 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for reckless endangerment and child abuse. Bond was $800.
SEPT. 13
Jason David Jacobs, DOB Jan. 13, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.
Michael J Atwood, DOB Sept. 10, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under suspension. Bond was $400.
Andrew Joseph Rothfuss, DOB Sept. 23, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
Dominic Vincent Palmonari, DOB June 13, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, expired license plates and defective brake lights. Bond was $3,000.
SEPT. 14
Todd Allen Young, DOB July 31, 1966 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $500.
Larry Floyd Miller Jr., DOB Dec. 19, 1982 of Mineral Wells, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for sexual assault on a child. This was a no bond warrant.
Jeremy Dean Ridgeway Gates, DOB April 3, 1985 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,400.
SEPT. 15
Courtney Loren Thresher, DOB April 18, 1990 of Canon City, was arrested on a warrant for attempt to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation. Bond was $3,000.
Lisa Ann Mitcham, DOB Nov. 6, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for money laundering, criminal exploitation of an at-risk person, at-risk — negligent death, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, theft, insurance fraud and child abuse. Bond was $10,000.
Kenneth Paul Campbell, DOB Feb. 11, 1968 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
Zachary Tyler Ludlow, DOB Feb. 28, 1997 of Vail, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespassing. Bond was $600.