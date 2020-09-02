The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug 20-26. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 20
• Seylin R Juanico-Aparico, DOB Aug. 4, 1999 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint-alcohol-related. Bond was $3,000.
• Robert E Helm, DOB Aug. 23, 1955 of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a charge of driving under the influence.
AUG. 21
• Ronald Ray Duncan, DOB June 28, 1955 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under restraint. Bond was $3,000.
AUG. 22
• Christian Jonathan Gray, DOB April 3, 1988 of Divide, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under restraint.
• Jeremy Todd Scott, DOB Oct. 20, 1976 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, first degree assault, harassment and criminal mischief. This is a no bond arrest.
AUG. 23
• Theresa Hamlett Pederson, DOB Nov. 14, 1965 of Divide, was arrested for second degree assault, harassment and unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog. Bond was $1,000.
• Gregory Latroy Clemmer, DOB Nov. 30, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply on original charges of motor vehicle theft. This is a no bond arrest.
AUG. 24
• David Michael Bonham, DOB June 2, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Thomas Benjamin Gerstberger, DOB Jan. 17, 1992 of Guffey, was arrested on a warrant for failure to with terms of probation on original charge of assault 2-peace officer. Bond was $5,000.
• Robert James Douglas, DOB June 29, 1985 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 26
• Quaid Kane Waldorf, DOB Dec. 30, 1994 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply on original charges of assault three-reckless cause injury and harassment. Bond was $5,000.