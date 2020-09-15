The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 3-10. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 3
• Benson William Washburn, DOB Feb. 28, 1979 of Fountain, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 4
• Sharon Ann Wingers, DOB Oct. 7, 1967 of Woodland Park, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving while ability was impaired by alcohol, weaving and failure to dim to oncoming traffic.
• Rafelita Emerlinda Lovato, DOB Oct. 24, 1947 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $100.
SEPT. 5
• Jeremy Christopher Stiles, DOB March 17, 1975 of Divide, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and weaving.
• Natasha Tiara Storey, DOB June 18, 1994 of Divide, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was for burglary with no bond. The second warrant was for failure to appear with an original charges of driving under the influence and speeding. Bond was $500.
• Albert B Yousif, DOB May 26, 1968 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and fictitious license plates. Bond was $150.
• Stephanie Jo Schneck, DOB Sept. 13, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal impersonation and false reporting. Bond was $6,000.
SEPT. 6
• Kevin Lee Thomas, DOB Aug. 26, 1978 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, resisting arrest and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
• William Henry Wentworth, DOB Sept. 18, 1968 of Woodland Park, was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and defective headlamp.
• Lakisha Rene Montes, DOB July 5, 2000 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Ronald Thomas Moore, DOB July 23, 1963 of Lake George, was summons and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
SEPT. 7
• Cody Sterling Alan Alexander, DOB Sept. 23, 1999 of Dalhart, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding. Bond was $300.
• James Edward Odom, DOB Dec. 19, 1952 of Green Mountain Falls, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and weaving.
SEPT. 8
• Louis Alfonso Maes, DOB Aug. 3, 1963 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 9
• Virginia Marie Rodriguez, DOB Aug. 25, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
• Kenneth Louis Dottson, DOB Aug. 25, 1980 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, harassment, menacing and child abuse. This was a no bond warrant.
• Edward Clark Garrabrant, DOB Feb. 29, 1960 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 10
• Justin Hale Phillips, DOB Nov. 1, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of a fugitive. Bond was $25,000.
• Sidney Roy Johnson, DOB Sept. 7, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, theft and possession of an open container of marijuana in a vehicle. Bond was $800.