The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 1-8. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 1
Daniel Francisco Cowles, DOB Nov. 18, 1995 of Woodland Park, was arrested for assault, motor vehicle theft, harassment and obstruction of telephone services. Bond was $2,000.
SEPT. 2
Lou Ellen Garnett, DOB July 12, 1970 of Wichita Falls, Texas, was arrested for distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and weaving. Bond was $10,000.
Matthew L, Icke, DOB April 11, 1984 of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 4
Melissa Ann King, DOB Jan. 28, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,400.
Deajrua Leanne Maddox, DOB July 18, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 5
Dustin Joseph Lees, DOB Nov. 17, 1981 of Limon, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, careless driving and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
John Benjamin Ballinger, DOB Aug. 20, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants and local charges. Two warrants were failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, careless driving and driving under the influence. The third was a warrant for domestic violence, assault and harassment. The local charges were uninsured motor vehicle, driving under restraint, open alcohol container in the vehicle and defective headlight. This was a no bond arrest.
SEPT. 6
Jeremy Lynn Neff, DOB Sept. 21, 1993 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was a failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. The local charges were for driving under restraint and expired license plates. Bond for all charges was $2,000.
Avian Blain Showers, DOB Dec. 24, 2002 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence and false imprisonment. This was a no bond warrant.
Steven Anthony Salsberry, DOB July 12, 1992 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $800.
Christopher Lee Bosman, DOB May 30, 1972 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment. Bond was $1,000.
David Loren Robb, DOB June 4, 1951 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $500.
Jessica Ann Rosales, DOB July 9, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
SEPT. 7
Arthur Henry Aguero, DOB July 21, 1984 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint — alcohol related — second offense. Bond was $3,000.
Robin Michelle Johnson, DOB April 24, 1989 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order with original charges of child abuse, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Bond was $2,000.
Tylar Demetrius Dickinson, DOB April 8, 2003 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to notify police of an accident, driving without a driver’s license, hit and run, open alcoholic container in the vehicle and expired temporary license plate. Bond was $800.
SEPT. 8
Kenneth L Salazar, DOB July 21, 1957 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $800.
Amber Shauntai Amezcua, DOB July 24, 1979 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, fictitious plates, failure to yield right of way, child restraint not used and failure to dim. Bond was $4,000.
Robert Lee Dooley, DOB Sept. 25, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious plates, no insurance and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $1,000.
Paula Sneddon, DOB Aug. 14, 1961 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance.