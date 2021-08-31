The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Aug. 17-25. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
AUG. 19
Megan Nicole Gilstrap, DOB Jan. 29, 1987 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence and speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $2,000.
George Cunningham, DOB May 16, 1971 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals. The second warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, registration – fail to surrender and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond for both warrants was $1,800.
AUG. 20
Bailey Jordan McGetrick, DOB April 13, 1996 of Monument, was arrested on an arrest warrant for attempt to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation. Bond was $3,000.
Dominic Vincent Palmonari, DOB June 13, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, expired license plates and defective stop lights. Bond was $2,000.
AUG. 21
Daniel Joseph Montesano, DOB May 13, 1982 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of unlawful of a controlled substance, 10 counts of violation of a protection order, two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, special offender, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic violence. Bond was $50,000.
Dennis Dewayne Rogers, DOB July 21, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for assault. Bond was $10,000.
Kai Michelle Roberts, DOB Aug. 13, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 22
Sebastian Reid Vergara, DOB Jan. 7, 1993, a transient, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
Morgan Alexandra Bertrami, DOB Feb. 10, 1989 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and following too closely. Bond was $1,000.
Matthew Joseph Lustica, DOB Dec. 14, 1995 of Beaver, Utah, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,000.
Joseph Crow, DOB Sept. 6, 1982 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
AUG. 23
Josh Randle Auten, DOB May 30, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
Hollie Ann Mandarich, DOB April 3, 1993 of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.
Leila Yasmine Abbassi, DOB Oct. 7, 1982 of Florissant, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 24
Maranda Lynn Maddox, DOB Nov. 23, 1993 of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of child abuse. Bond was $1,000.
AUG. 25
Joseph Anthony Edwards, DOB Dec. 6, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and defective headlights. Bond was $1,000.
Miles Allen Standish, DOB Jan. 13, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.