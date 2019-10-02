The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 18-25. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 18
• Kyle Thurston Bock, DOB Sept. 18, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se and improper use of auxiliary lamps. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 19
• Callie Lynn Gonzales, DOB Dec. 10, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of multiple identification documents. Bond was $100,000.
• Emily Ann Terry, DOB May 4, 1982 of Woodland Park, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charge for two counts of a dog at large and a Teller County ordinance violation. Bond for all warrants was $380.
• Eric Manuel Garcia, DOB June 8, 1994 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Tony Dion Sanders, DOB Oct. 22, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, driving under the influence, no insurance and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $4,000.
SEPT. 20
• Jeffrey Alan Hinman, DOB Feb. 2, 1984 of Manhattan, Kan., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jesse Owen Shelton, DOB Jan. 3, 1999 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, weaving and speeding.
• Edward Chong Rollman, DOB March 5, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of criminal impersonation – gain a benefit. Bond was $5,000.
• Venita Lynn Cox, DOB Oct. 28, 1962 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two arrest warrants for harassment, trespass and violation of a protection order. Bond for both warrants was $3,000.
• Kelli Cisneros, DOB Nov. 22, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $1,000.
• Christopher Joseph Gilmer, DOB March 19, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $2,000.
SEPT. 22
• Kody W Kingston, DOB Jan. 30, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for driving under restraint, careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident and no proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 23
• Juan Carlos Basalova-Molina, DOB Dec. 9, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and speeding 20-24 mph over the limit. Bond was $150.
SEPT. 24
• Ricardo Luis Junior Rivera Cintron, DOB Sept. 26, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for trespass, minor in possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment, obstruction of a peace officer and minor in possession of alcohol. Bond was $500.
• Brandon Isaac Marry, DOB July 27, 2000 of Peyton, was arrested for vehicular eluding, prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, violation of a protection order, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing a peace officer, criminal trespass, minor in possession, open container of alcohol, open container of marijuana and speeding 25-plus mph over the limit. Bond was $2,000.
• Tia Nicole Patterson, DOB July 20, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.
• Randal Wayne Snare, DOB Aug. 12, 1959 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
SEPT. 25
• John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.