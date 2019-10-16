The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 3-9. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 3
• Robert Albert Hunzeker, DOB Sept. 18, 1961 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
OCT. 4
• Teri Louise Upchurch, DOB Nov. 21, 1979 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was a failure to appear with original charges of forgery and theft. The local charges were two counts of attempt to influence a public servant, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, reckless endangerments, child abuse and displayed fictitious plates. Bond for all charges was $33,000.
• Chanel Leigh Duran, DOB June 4, 1998 of Arvada, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $5,000.
• Tiffany Diwana Salazar, DOB Oct. 31, 1977 of Lubbock, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired driver’s license and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
OCT. 5
• Timothy Dean Rocchio, DOB April 16, 1968 of Florence, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with excessive alcohol content. Bond was $1,000.
• Juan C Villegas Camacho, DOB March 29, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fictitious plates. Bond was $150.
OCT. 6
• Alfredo Curiel-Rodriguez, DOB Feb. 26, 1968 of Greeley, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, driving under revocation – habitual offender and passing on the left when prohibited. Bond was $3,000.
OCT. 7
• Robert Darrel Phillips Jr., DOB Feb. 16, 1969 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest
• David James Forshay, DOB Nov. 28, 1984 of Diamond Point, N.Y., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with deferred sentence with an original charge of marijuana concentrate – hazard extract. Bond was $5,000.
OCT. 8
• Seth Elijah Catron, DOB Aug. 4, 1995 of Greeley, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a license. Bond was $150.
• Dennis Wayne Allen, DOB Feb. 13, 1974 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, unregistered vehicle and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 9
• Kiley McQuet Morales, DOB Nov. 5, 1996 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and obstructed windshield. Bond was $2,000.
• Kyle Curtis Sutton, DOB Dec. 15, 1963 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence, driving under the influence of alcohol, violation of a protection order and weaving. This was a no bond arrest.
• Melisa Eryn Combs, DOB April 25, 1993 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $1,600.
• Michael Dean Fox, DOB Oct. 14, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $2,000.
• Roberto Calleja-Huerta, DOB Aug. 18, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, head lamp violation and tail lamp violation. Bond was $2,000.