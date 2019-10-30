The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 17-23. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 17
• George Bryan Shufelt, DOB Feb. 23, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of driving while ability was impaired and driving under the influence of drugs. Bond was $2,000.
• Jeremiah James Taylor, DOB Sept. 15, 1988 of Lake George, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, violation of a protection order, driving a low powered scooter without a valid driver’s license, low powered scooter did not have headlamp as required, did not have brake lamp as required and did not have protective eyewear as required. Bond was $1,000.
• Michael John Holsten, DOB Nov. 15, 1960 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of possession of a weapon by a previous offender. This was a no bond warrant.
OCT. 18
• Jeffrey Wayne Hemingson, DOB Nov. 28, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence per se and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Timothy Earl Stribling, DOB July 21, 1980 of Alamosa, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving and overtaking vehicle on the left. Bond was $150.
• Stephen Joseph Alberts, DOB Feb. 21, 1991 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $800.
OCT. 19
• Avery Dawnelle Onebear-Rios, DOB Aug. 21, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
• Randy Leland Schweitzer, DOB Feb. 17, 1982 of Peyton, was arrested on two warrants and local charges. The warrants were for escape from felony conviction and parole violation. Local charges were nine counts of identity theft, 49 counts of criminal possession of a financial device, seven counts of criminal possession of an identification document, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools and driving under restraint. One warrant was a $10,000 bond. The second warrant was no bond, and local charges were a $16,000 bond.
• Sahera Mario Jones, DOB Aug. 12, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for complicity of aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $2,000.
• Jerry Geoff Maitland, DOB Nov. 14, 1980 of Sandy, Utah was arrested for driving under restraint, failure to present proof of insurance, possession of an open alcohol container, possession of an open marijuana container and driving an unsafe vehicle. Bond was $3,000.
• David Matthew Jones, DOB Sept. 26, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 20
• Cleon Richard Stettler, DOB Dec. 19, 1957 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 21
• Bradley Curtis Dirig, DOB Oct. 4, 1999 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
• Jason Brian Owen, DOB Dec. 28, 1980 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and driving under restraint. Bond was $300.
• Jeremiah James Taylor, DOB of Sept. 15, 1988 of Lake George, was arrested on a warrant for trespass and theft. Bond was $1,500.
OCT. 22
• Anthony Michael Walton, DOB Feb. 6, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of no insurance. Bond was $400.
• Shawn Vincent Noonan, DOB Feb. 2, 1985 of Florissant, was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Jose Torrez, DOB March 3, 1993 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for possession of a controlled substance distribute/manufacture. Local charges were two counts of attempt to influence a public servant and two counts of criminal impersonation. The warrant was no bond and local charges bond were $3,000.
OCT. 23
• Matthew Shane Rilling, DOB Dec. 26, 1983 of Montrose, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, distribution/manufacture of a controlled substance, and possession of an illegal weapon. Bond was $2,000.
• Jackie McCall Jr., DOB Oct. 11, 1962 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both. Bond was $1,000.