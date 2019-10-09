The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 23-Oct. 2. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 23
• Douglas Lloyd Redlin II, DOB Aug. 15, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia, open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle and defective headlight. Bond was $8,000.
SEPT. 25
• Megan Nicole Gilstrap, DOB Jan. 29, 1987 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence, criminal impersonation, driving under restraint and speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $2,000.
• Caleb Scott Halloway, DOB Feb. 11, 1993 of Divide, was arrested for unauthorized residence by an out-of-state offender, driving under restraint and defective headlight. Bond was $2,000.
SEPT. 26
• Michael Marcucci, DOB Nov. 28, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of criminal impersonation – to gain benefit. Bond was $2,000.
• Adam Drew Allen Hall, DOB Oct. 2, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of financial device – multiple victims, and criminal possession of ID documents – multiple victims. This was a no bond warrant.
SEPT. 27
• James Gilbert Checkley, DOB March 21, 1997 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was $5,000.
• Jay Russell Lehtinen, DOB Feb. 15, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, prohibited use of weapons, unlawful use of a controlled substance, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance, introducing contraband and weaving. Bond was $3,000.
SEPT. 28
• Craig Arthur Cizek, DOB April 15, 1951 of Woodland Park, was arrested for prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $500.
SEPT. 29
• Mitchell Mark Pennock, DOB May 9, 1988 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over the limit. Bond was $150.
SEPT. 30
• Jessica Jlynn Kniggle, DOB Dec. 18, 1993 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• David Chad Farr, DOB Feb. 17, 1984 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment. Bond was $500.
OCT. 1
• Karla Rose Thurmond, DOB Jan. 20, 1964 of Victor, was arrested for domestic violence and trespass. This was a no bond arrest.
• Michael Earl Schrader, DOB May 8, 1961 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Ross Anthony Hunter, DOB Oct. 26, 1962 of Port Charlotte, Fla., was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with court ordered sobriety with an original charge of driving under the influence with two-plus priors. Bond was $6,000.
• Angela Marie Ford, DOB May 31, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 2
• Dwight James Howes, DOB Aug. 1, 1993 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $2,000.
• Christopher Andrew Bolton, DOB Sept. 5, 1971 of Cheyenne, Wyo., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driver’s license – evading interlock. Bond was $300.