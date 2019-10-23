The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 10-16. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 10
• Nathan Christopher Parker, DOB Sept. 12, 1994 of Falcon, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under restraint, failure to dim, weaving and speeding 35-36 mph over the speed limit. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 11
• Dylan Lee Stein, DOB April 12, 1991 of Denver, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of ID theft, criminal possession of a financial control device, trespass, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for all warrants was $4,500.
• Jacob Donald Bentley, DOB Oct. 28, 1989 of Divide, was arrested on four warrants: two for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of careless driving, driving under restraint – alcohol related, failing to report an accident and driving after revocation prohibited – HTO. One warrant was for failure to comply with conditions of bond with an original charge of obstructing a police officer and theft. The last warrant was a municipal warrant for shoplifting. Bond for all the warrants was $3,500.
OCT. 12
• John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
• Stephanie Corinne Prince, DOB Sept. 22, 1972 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $300.
OCT. 13
• Stefan Robert Lepage, DOB July 30, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for criminal mischief and criminal tampering. Bond was $1,000.
• Michael David Reaves, DOB March 2, 1980 of Woodland Park, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Bond was $1,000.
• Alex J Pfannesnstiel, DOB March 14, 1988 of Salina, Kan., was arrested on a warrant for possession and sale of dangerous drugs. This was a no bond warrant.
OCT. 14
• Matthew Travis Grimes, DOB March 27, 1972 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Joseph Emerson Rhoades, DOB Sept. 8, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of introduction of contraband. Local charges were driving under restraint, possession of more than one ounce of marijuana, open container of marijuana, no insurance and expired license plates. Bond for all charges was $22,000.
OCT. 15
• Onesimo Richard Ortiz, DOB Aug. 24, 1986 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $2,000.
• Joseph Franklin Stewart III, DOB Jan. 29, 1984 of Divide, was arrested for violation of a restraining order. Bond was $2,000.
• Nicholas Pedro Ramirez, DOB March 24, 1990 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for assault. This was a no bond warrant.
• William Ashton Liley, DOB Oct. 22, 1942 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of county ordinance violation. Bond was $500.
OCT. 16
• Justin Charles Morin, DOB July 12, 2001 of Pueblo, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and failure to dim. Bond was $1,000.
• Jerry F Kantor, DOB March 14, 1953 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving while ability was impaired.
• Joaquin Allen Perez, DOB Oct. 19, 1985 of Lakewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $800.