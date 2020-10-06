The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 24-29. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 24
• Raymond M Kassel, DOB Jan. 1, 1997 of Denver, was arrested on multiple warrants for failure to appear on original charges of driving under restraint, registration-not in vehicle, registration-fictitious plate, driving under restraint, registration-factious plate and registration-unregistered vehicle. Bond was $2,000.
• Alexander Maurice Peck, DOB Oct. 15, 1993 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of sex assault/child-pattern of abuse, sex assault-victim under 15, sex assault/child, sexual contact-coerce child and sex assault-10-year age difference. Bond was $25,000.
• Mequita Star Lott-Thompson, DOB Oct. 20, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for motor vehicle theft. Bond was $2,000.
• Angelo Moses Arellano, DOB June 28, 1985 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while ability impaired. Bond was $1,000.
• Christopher William Cole, DOB April 18, 1977, a transient, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, driving under revocation, reckless driving and warrants for two counts of robbery and parole violation. Bond was $30,000.
SEPT. 25
• Matthew Paul Marek, DOB Feb. 15, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Jason Allen McClain, DOB Jan. 21, 1992 of Antonito, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Harley D Shreve, DOB June 24, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of no insurance-owner. Bond was $400.
• Kenneth Alan Powell, DOB Sept. 1, 1959 of Sun Valley, Calif., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence.
• Miguel Angel Najera-Bustos, DOB April 25, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of driving without driver’s license and no insurance-owner. Bond was $800.
• William Andrew Campuzano, DOB May 16, 1989 of Albuquerque, N.M., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence and speeding.
SEPT. 26
• George Beverly Johnson, DOB Dec. 6, 1944 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Kevin Lee Goett, DOB March 13, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for criminal trespass.
• Jered Hunter Keith, DOB April 21, 1987 of Pueblo, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, careless driving, driving under restraint and speeding and an additional charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $7,000.
SEPT. 27
• Kory Eain Marcantel, DOB Jan. 28, 1990 of Elysian Fields, Texas was arrested for domestic violence, assault, harassment and obstruction of telephone. This is a no bond arrest.
SEPT. 28
• William Robert Daniel, DOB May 29, 1964 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court failure to comply on an original charge of driving while ability impaired. Bond was $1,000.
• Tilether Lee Bender, DOB July 6, 1969 of Collbran, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft of $750-$2,000. Bond was $1,000.
• Shawn M Salzman, DOB July 29, 1999 of Fort Carson, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $100.
SEPT. 29
• Paul Robert Morris, DOB Sept. 3, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court failure to comply on original charges of reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence and eluding a police officer. Bond was $1,000.
• Gerrardo Alejandre Moreno, DOB July 30, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
• Nicholas Jacob Howe, DOB Aug. 11, 1982 of Sedalia, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of driving under the influence, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and reckless driving. Bond was $10,000.
• Joshua Earl Ledyard, DOB Oct. 18, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of assault 2-cause injury with deadly weapon. Bond was $3,000.
• David Cornejo-Alcala, DOB March 2, 1991 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of obstructing a peace officer. Bond was $300.
• Mark Joey Gutierrez, DOB Aug. 10, 1983 of Albuquerque, N.M., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, weapon-prohibited use and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $3,000.
• Brandon J Vigil, DOB July 2, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of violation protection order-criminal. Bond was $500.