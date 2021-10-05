The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 23-28. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 23
Garrett Morgan Montano, DOB Nov. 12, 1991 of Cortez, was arrested for assault and conspiracy. Bond was $800.
Angel Castro, DOB Nov. 29, 1994 of Pueblo, was arrested for assault and conspiracy. Bond was $800.
Anthony Robert Leon, DOB Compton, Calif., was arrested for assault and conspiracy. Bond was $800.
Patricia Anne Mattas, DOB July 18, 1964 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming — fraud take money not won. Bond was $800.
Jeffrey Michael Eutsler, DOB Feb. 23, 1983 of Victor, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, driving under restraint, drove a vehicle when license was revoked as a habitual traffic offender, open marijuana container in the vehicle, fictitious license plates and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Bond was $7,000.
SEPT. 24
Kenneth Joseph Dean Polston, DOB Dec. 28, 1976 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $300.
Steven Andrew Russell, DOB March 5, 1986 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of burglary. Bond was $10,000.
SEPT. 25
Steven Anthony Salsberry, DOB July 21, 1992, a transient, was arrested for criminal mischief. Bond was $300.
SEPT. 26
Michael Gatt, DOB May 28, 1949 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
SEPT. 27
Jason Lee Ballard, DOB Nov. 21, 1972 of Arvada, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of providing alcohol to a minor. Bond was $800.
SEPT. 28
Robert Lee Dooley, DOB Sept. 25, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, fictitious plates and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $1,000.
Eduardo Davila Castillo, DOB Dec. 8, 1965 of Denver, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint — alcohol related per se and speeding 10-19 mph over limit.