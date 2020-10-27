The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 14-21. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 14
• Tracy Dean Norris, DOB Sept. 25, 1961 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint and failure to display lights when required.
OCT. 15
• Alberto Rodriguez Jr., DOB Aug. 5, 1995 of Penrose, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving.
• Brandon Wayne Tiemann, DOB June 20, 1991 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance.
• Joyce Glenzetta Pitts, DOB Oct. 20, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Ellen Ranae Jaynes, DOB May 9, 1987 of Canon City, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under restraint. Bond was $7,500.
OCT. 16
• Brittany Dawn Lofquist, DOB Aug. 17, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on four warrants for failure to appear with original charges of theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, expired license plates and no insurance.
• Matthew Paul Wagganer, DOB Oct. 30, 1995 of Fountain, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and weaving.
• Joseph Paul Hernandez, DOB Feb. 4, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $800.
• Falcon Zachary Bell, DOB March 18, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, vehicular assault, driver’s license — evade interlock, reckless driving and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bond was $10,000.
OCT. 17
• Devon Vincent Herrera, DOB April 25, 1996 of Florence, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $5,000.
OCT. 18
• Michael Lee Lafferty, DOB April 2, 1980 of Littleton, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and careless driving.
OCT. 19
• Jonathen Camaro Wright, DOB Jan. 23, 2002 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
• Ryan Steven Bias, DOB Aug. 7, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal impersonation and false reporting. Bond was $6,000.
• Christopher Lee Bosman, DOB May 30, 1972 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on an arrest warrant for witness/victim tampering. Bond was $10,000.
OCT. 20
• Dennis Wayne Allen, DOB Feb. 13, 1974 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of retaliation against witness/victim and menacing. Bond was $2,000.
• Daniel Jesus Chaffino, DOB Nov. 26, 1990 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint, fictitious plates and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
• Anthony Raspucci Lascala Jr., DOB Aug. 28, 1963 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of motor vehicle theft and driving under restraint. Bond was $3,000.
• Michael Joe Ray Swallow, DOB June 3, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming — fraud take money not won. Local charges of distribution, ID theft, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance. Bond for all charges of $44,300.
• Monica Michelle Uribe, DOB Oct. 20, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for conspiracy to distribute and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
OCT. 21
• Kandace Elizabeth Sanchez, DOB March 23, 1988 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $100.
• Jonathen Camaro Wright, DOB Jan. 23, 2002 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of harboring a minor. Bond was $500.
• Caleb Matthew Cabe, DOB Feb. 6, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants one for failure to comply with terms of probation and an arrest warrant. Original charges were two counts of violation or protection orders.