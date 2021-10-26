The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 14-20. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 14
Douglas Ray Hight, DOB Dec. 31, 1988 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft.
Brian Shane O’Neill, DOB Aug. 24, 1982 of Hot Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 15
Charles Thomas Sturgeon, DOB July 14, 1977 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges driving under the influence, no insurance, failure to display proof of insurance, fictitious plates and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
Joshua Adam Christianson, DOB April 30, 1993 of Austin, Minn., was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and careless driving.
Robin Laverle Webb Jr., DOB Nov. 12, 1977 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for victim/witness intimidation. Bond was $10,000.
Mannuel Rubio, DOB Oct. 27, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, no insurance and speeding 10-19 over limit. Bond was $400.
OCT. 19
Virginia Marie Rodriguez, DOB Aug. 25, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
Melisa Amanda Scherer, DOB Dec. 20, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence, attempt to influence a public servant and false reporting/information to authorities. This was a no bond warrant.
Heath Landon Stockhouse, DOB Sept. 29, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of stalking — follow/contact/surveil and harassment. Bond was $25,000.
OCT. 20
Rebecca Lynn Campbell, DOB Jan. 16, 1974 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving vehicle with excessive alcohol content.
Kent William Allen Bamesberger Jr., DOB May 20, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear for two counts of theft. Bond was $15,000.