The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 7-14. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 7
• Daniel Felipe Martinez, DOB April 6, 1990 of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $2,000.
OCT. 8
• Jerry Leonard Pena, DOB Dec. 26, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive blood alcohol content, careless driving, failure to notify of an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.
• Barrett Tricia Leary, DOB Aug. 21, 1970 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driving license and failure to stop at a traffic control device. Bond was $150.
• Dylan Taylor Hutson, DOB March 6, 1991 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft, trespassing and criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 10
• Jacqueline Martenson, DOB Sept. 22, 1980 of Ventura, Calif., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Jennifer Sue Hogan, DOB March 18, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of theft. Bond was $50.
OCT. 11
• Rusty Lynn Rainey, DOB May 14, 1977 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, two counts of assault, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and indecent exposure. This was a no bond arrest.
OCT. 12
• Paul Thomas Silvey, DOB March 17, 1966 of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Bond was $10,000.
• Patrick Kevin Mulhern, DOB May 27, 1982 of Leadville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $25,000.
• Kim Louise Adams, DOB Aug. 28, 1956 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order. The original charge was driving while ability was impaired. This was a no bond warrant.
• Danyelle Shay McLaughlin, DOB Sept. 13, 1982 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and fictitious license plates. Bond was $800.
OCT. 13
• John David Jordan, DOB Nov. 22, 1956 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespassing. Released on a PR bond.
OCT. 14
• Darrin Wayne Deel, DOB July 28, 1972 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, unregistered vehicle and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $150.
• Dylan Taylor Hutson, DOB March 6, 1991 of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault, menacing and reckless endangerment. Bond was $10,000.