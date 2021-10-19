The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 4-14. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 4
Ryan Scott Kampmann, DOB Jan. 3, 1990 of Lakewood, was arrested on a warrant and local charges. The warrant was a failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, driving under restraint, failure to report an accident, careless driving and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Local charges were possession of weapons by a previous offender, trespass, aggravated motor vehicle theft and driving under restraint — alcohol related. Bond for all charges was $2,000.
Andres Francisco Molina, DOB Aug. 20, 1991 of Denver, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited use of a weapon.
OCT. 5
David Murray Branham, DOB Dec. 14, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant and resisting arrest. Bond was $3,000.
Jonathan Ivan Castellani, DOB Aug. 23, 1999 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
Munir Santiago Hinohosa, DOB Oct. 2, 1983 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 6
Kyle Johnathan Ritchie, DOB March 1, 2001 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $3,000.
OCT. 7
Tariq Devone Hicks, DOB July 12, 1998 of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Sidonna Lea Webb, DOB May 5, 1981 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of trespass with an auto. This was a no bond warrant.
Charles Emmett Delarm, DOB Feb. 16, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance, no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 8
Ronald John Camacho, DOB Feb. 4, 1974 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, gaming fraud — take money not won and shoplifting. Bond was $3,000.
OCT. 9
Sheldon James Juneau, DOB May 25, 1957 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, drove vehicle with excessive alcohol content and failure to display lights when required.
William Chase Maney, DOB Nov. 20, 2000 of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 29-24 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 11
Cathryn Anne Meuret, DOB Dec. 20, 1948 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for money laundering and theft. Bond was $10,000.
Christopher Scott Shelton, DOB Dec. 1, 1982 of Clifton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 12
Earnest Louis Hagan, DOB Nov. 22, 1989 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for menacing. Bond was $20,000.
Tia Lerae Levy, DOB March 28, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $400.
Tiffany Ann Zalen-McMahon, DOB Jan. 30, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $100.
Kristyn Leigh Sires, DOB Jan. 11, 1975 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
Jonathan Michael Cadieux, DOB Jan. 3, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
OCT. 13
Jamarv Dupree Jackson, DOB Jan. 24, 1984 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, special offender, possession of weapons by a previous offender, violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $50,000.
OCT. 14
John Harry Wedler, DOB Nov. 6, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply terms and conditions of probation with original charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance and driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
Henry Armijo, DOB Nov. 21, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $300.