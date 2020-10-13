The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 1-7. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 1
• Kyle Curtis Sutton, DOB Dec. 15, 1963 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply on original charges of driving under the influence, violation of protection order, and lane usage. Bond was $500.
• Gary D Pavel, DOB Oct. 18, 1959 of Denver, was arrested on multiple warrants for failure to appear with original charges of county ordinance violations. Bond was $850.
• Robert Wayne Johnson, DOB March 5, 1954 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for two counts of harassment. Bond was $500.
OCT. 2
• Nicole Lynn Taylor, DOB Jan. 26, 1979 of Pueblo, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under revocation (habitual).
• Anthony Lee Williams, DOB Aug. 21, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
• Brittany Dawn Lofquist, DOB Aug. 17, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of gaming-fraud-take money not won. Bond was $800.
OCT. 3
• Selena Peters, DOB June 28, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving with license revoked — habitual traffic offender. Bond was $18,000.
• Leon Isidoro Pierre, DOB April 4, 1934 of Denver, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for failure to appear on an original charge of careless driving-pass emergency vehicle.
• Joshua James Straley, DOB Oct. 3, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence and driving under restraint-revoked. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 4
• Amy C. Michels, DOB Nov. 10, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a felony warrant for parole violation. This is a no bond warrant.
OCT. 5
• Joshua O Schneider, DOB Dec. 11, 1997 of Florissant, was summoned and released with a promise to appear for a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of speeding and registration-fail to obtain.
• Elise Marie Hawkins, DOB Aug. 2, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of gaming-minor gambling. Bond was $500.
OCT. 6
• Robert Scott Herrmann, DOB Aug. 12, 1982, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence, third-degree assault and violation of a protection order-harassment. This is a no bond warrant.
• Michelle Jean Espinosa, DOB Feb. 20, 1981 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Andrea Jill Findley, DOB Aug. 21, 1979 of Frederick, was arrested for driving under the influence, driving under restraint, resisting arrest, attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and obstruction of justice. Bond was $10,000.
• Cornelius Preston Houston, DOB March 20, 1975 of Cripple Creek, was summoned and released with a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while ability impaired.
OCT. 7
• Ronald Douglas Bullard, DOB April 28, 1962 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a felony warrant for theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Bond was $25,000.
• Donna Marie Islas, DOB April 23, 1985 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.