The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Sept. 23-Oct. 6. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
SEPT. 23
Jesse Guadalupe Trevino Jr., DOB Aug. 31, 1966 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for driving under restraint, drove motor vehicle while license was revoked — habitual traffic offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container of marijuana in vehicle, failure to display proof of insurance, no brake lights and no license plate attached. Bond was $7,000.
Chelsey Rene Weatherspoon, DOB Aug. 12, 1986 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $300.
SEPT. 25
Stephen Matthew Huber, DOB Oct. 11, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of distribution of marijuana. Bond was $6,000.
SEPT. 30
Andrew Michael Chandler, DOB Sept. 4, 1997 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charges of illegal use of red/blue lights. Bond was $800.
OCT. 1
Tohna Marie Gross, DOB Nov. 2, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $6,000.
Jeffrey Nate Segura, DOB Nov. 20, 1961 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges or driving under the influence, open container of marijuana in the vehicle and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
Joshua David Behrends, DOB March 18, 1987 of Hesperia, Calif., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, open container of alcohol in the vehicle and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. Bond was $800.
OCT. 2
Luke Alexander Gulledge, DOB Nov. 19, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with an excessive blood alcohol content, uninsured vehicle and expired license plates.
David Wayne Fritsch, DOB May 7, 1972 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
William Joseph Williams, DOB March 12, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $150.
OCT. 3
Cassandra Olivia Lujan, DOB Jan. 8, 1988 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $300.
Stephene Lynn Russow, DOB Oct. 3, 1981 of Cimarron, N.M., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 4
Dave Michael Baron, DOB Dec. 25, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for criminal mischief.
Jonathan Ivan Castellani, DOB Aug. 23, 1999 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
John Nathan Daly, DOB July 23, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for defrauding an innkeeper. Bond was $300.
Andres Francisco Melina, DOB Aug. 20, 1991 of Denver, was summoned and released on a promise to appear with charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited use of a weapon.
OCT. 5
Kent William Alan Bamesberger Jr., DOB May 20, 1979 of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of two counts of theft. Bond was $10,000.
Antonio Joseph Priore, DOB June 22, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of three counts of possession of controlled substances, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of financial devices 2-plus, violation of bail bond conditions, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and fictitious plates. Bond was $33,000.
OCT. 6
Michael Paul Collins, DOB April 16, 1982 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for impersonating a police officer. Bond was $1,000.