The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 24-28. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 24
• Robert James Douglas, DOB June 29, 1985 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. The second warrant was for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft and fictitious plates. Bond for both warrants was $4,000.
• Cy Ray McKinney, DOB Jan. 15, 1995 of Montrose, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $800.
• Mindy Michelle Moser, DOB June 29, 1987 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $200.
OCT. 25
• Logan Jay Gilbert, DOB Oct. 4, 1998 of Cripple Creek, was arrested for prohibited use of a weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving without a driver’s license and driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
• Ilene Frances Barajas, DOB June 30, 1964 of Florissant, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of perjury, forgery of a government issued document and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Bond for both warrants was $16,000.
OCT. 26
• Janet Roventini, DOB Jan. 20, 1960 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Kristine Valerie Lovato, DOB April 2, 1965 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $1,000.
• Corey Ellison Nichols, DOB July 24, 1979 of Moline, Ill., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.
• Sophia Marie Rodriguez, DOB June 11, 1977 of Pueblo, was arrested on an arrest warrant for three counts of fraud by check. Bond was $500.
OCT. 27
• Julie Mary Radcliffe, DOB July 29, 1968 of Denver, was arrested for stalking, violation of restraining order and trespass. This was a no bond arrest.
OCT. 28
• Dylan Lee Stein, DOB April 12, 1991 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $2,000.
• David Joseph Boeck, DOB July 5, 1940 of Divide, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Bond was $1,000.