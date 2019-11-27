The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 14-20. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 14
• Jeffrey Alan T Fausz, DOB April 2, 1984 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
• Roberto Vargas, DOB July 10, 1998 of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to provide proof of insurance and no license plate lights. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 15
• Robert Ward Bullard, DOB Feb. 19, 1957 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants. The first warrant was an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, criminal impersonation, possession of a financial device and false reporting. The second warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence with three plus priors, driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender, no insurance and failure to display headlights. The third warrant was a failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender, no insurance, fictitious plates and unregistered vehicle. All warrants were no bond warrants.
• Rodney Eugene Dailey, DOB June 10, 1968 of Sedalia, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
NOV. 16
• Debra Lynn Mueller, DOB Sept. 26, 1959 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to report an accident and failure to report an accident involving a highway fixture. Bond was $1,000.
• Chelsea Ann Frank, DOB Feb. 13, 1984 of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft. Bond was $2,000.
• Brian Daniel Jones, DOB Feb. 5, 1998 of Woodland Park, was arrested on six warrants for failure to appear with original charges of four counts of violation of protection orders, obstructing a police officer and ownership of a dangerous dog. Bond for all the warrants was $9,800.
NOV. 17
• Derek Grant Foley, DOB Oct. 12, 1984 of Victor, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of driving while ability was impaired, assault 3 and assault 2. Bond for all the warrants was $30,000.
NOV. 18
• Daniel Evan Hesselgrave, DOB July 24, 1982 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Tammy Annette Medina, DOB June 18, 1973 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $500.
• Jesus Lorenzo Frausto, DOB Aug.11, 1977 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and fictitious plates. Bond was $2,000.
• Mark A Kurchinski, DOB Dec. 27, 1964 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.