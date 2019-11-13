The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 1-5. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 1
• Manuel Hipolito Cordero, DOB May 17, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Sebastian Lee Reget, DOB June 19, 2001 of Centennial, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $300.
• Megan Nicole Gilstrap, DOB Jan. 29, 1987 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal impersonation, criminal impersonation – gain benefit, driving under the influence and driving under restraint. Bond was $6,000.
NOV. 2
• Robert Ward Bullard, DOB Feb. 19, 1957 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, vehicular eluding, driving a vehicle when license was revoked as a habitual offender, no insurance, weaving, failure to display lamps when required and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $29,000.
• Crystal Marie Brandt, DOB Oct. 19, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for introducing contraband, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and theft. Bond was $3,000.
• Tonya Michelle Beyer, DOB June 4, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 3
• Zachary Jaymes Mundahl, DOB Aug. 28, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to present evidence of insurance, driving under restraint and failure to report an accident. Bond was $3,000.
• Angela Marie Summer, DOB Dec. 27, 1975 of Cañon City, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, prohibited use of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide proof of insurance and expired plates. Bond was $3,000.
NOV. 4
• Temre Jane Ball, DOB Dec. 22, 1966 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, failure to display proof of insurance and speeding 20-24 mph over the limit. Bond was $400.
NOV. 5
• Ben Eugene Anderson, DOB June 4, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,600.