The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 5-13. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 5
• Dominic Andrew Devito, DOB Sept. 25, 1977 of Aurora, was arrested on an arrest warrant for defrauding an innkeeper. Bond was $300.
• Jeffery Martin Poll, DOB July 15, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Samuel Jesse Sheridan, DOB Nov. 28, 1991 of Maybell, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
• Paul Anthony Lavelle, DOB Jan. 26, 1959 of Florissant, was arrested for retaliation against a witness, harassment and violation of a protection order. Bond was $10,000.
NOV. 7
• Patrick Shannon Taylor, DOB July 5, 1974 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply monitored sobriety. Bond was $1,000.
• John Wilbur Fitzgerald, DOB Oct. 21, 1955 of Silverthorn, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with excessive alcohol content and driving the wrong way on a rotary island. Bond was $1,000.
• Kyle James Caplinger, DOB Jan. 30, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – taking money not won. Bond was $1,600.
NOV. 8
• Colton Reid Lynch, DOB Oct. 21, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.
• Angela Kay Escobar, DOB Jan. 4, 1969 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, driving under restraint, no insurance, expired license plates and fictitious plates. Bond for both warrants was $800.
NOV. 9
• Ramon Gabriel Vigil, DOB Feb. 21, 1946 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of excessive alcohol content and weaving.
• James Edward Lucas, DOB June 23, 1965 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, assault, harassment and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.
• Erik Joseph Nelson, DOB June 15, 1973 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of trespass and burglary. These were no bond warrants.
NOV. 10
• William Louis Dawson, DOB March 1, 1972 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, reckless endangerment, two counts of harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
• Johnny Lynn Grissom, DOB Dec. 30, 1958 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint, driving under the influence per se and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $1,000.
• Lucas Robert Ketcham, DOB Aug. 9, 2000 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of underage possession of alcohol. Bond was $100.
• Lucia Rose Quidachay Guerrero, DOB May 24, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for escape from Comcor. Original charges were possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond arrest.
NOV. 11
• Marbin Yovani Amador Marquez, DOB April 3, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $1,000.
• Emily Ann Ezell (Williams), DOB April 27, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of Parks and Recreation board rule violation and operating a vehicle/vessel without a permit. Bond was $100.
NOV. 13
• Renee June Hartman, DOB Dec. 25, 1979 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $513.
• Joni M Cooper, DOB Feb. 27, 1953 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with excessive alcohol content. Bond was $1,000.