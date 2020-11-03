The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 21-28. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 21
• Virgil David Ruckardt, DOB Nov., 23 1966 of Lithonia, Ga., was arrested on a warrant for assault. This was a no bond arrest.
OCT. 22
• Caroline Jo Schmitt, DOB May 20, 1988 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for criminal mischief.
• Dennis Mitchell Cheaqui, DOB April 6, 1960 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for trespassing.
OCT. 23
• Kay Ann Burger, DOB Jan. 1, 1973 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dwight John Dell, DOB April 11, 1976 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for harassment.
• Isabel Marre Telles, DOB April 9, 1985 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under restraint and careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Johnny Perez Monderen, DOB Dec. 17, 1970 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sex assault of a child by one in a position of trust — victim under 15, sex assault of a child — pattern, sexual exploitation of a child-induce/entice and unlawful display of sexually explicit matter. This was a no bond arrest.
• Christopher Lowell Feagin, DOB May 1, 1994 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.
• Ian Spencer Loftin, DOB Aug. 23, 1986 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of menacing. Bond was $2,000.
OCT. 24
• David E. Mendez-Chavez, DOB June 25, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, speeding and weaving.
OCT. 25
• Shawna Lee Chambers, DOB Nov. 18, 1971 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $42.
• Jason Daniel Sanchez, DOB Jan. 29, 1986 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
• Amber Rene Cervantes-Gonzalez, DOB June 30, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of violation of a protection order, harassment, driving under restraint, criminal mischief and driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $2,500.
• Mary Ibach Carnein, DOB Feb. 16, 1944 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for assault and harassment.
OCT. 26
• Juan J Trejo Flores, DOB June 24, 1961 of Garland, Texas, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under the influence. Bond was $2,000.
• Aaron Anthony Archuleta, DOB June 19, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of menacing. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 27
• Philip Augustus Irish III, DOB Sept. 16, 1952 of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
• Robert Anthony Romero, DOB Oct. 31, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 28
• Michael William Goslee, DOB Sept. 25, 1982 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft of auto parts. Bond was $800.
• Michael Shane Vassar, DOB July 5, 1989 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving while ability was impaired and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $800.
• Elisabeth Molly Dominique Padilla, DOB Feb. 1, 2000 of Greeley, was arrested on an arrest warrant for vehicular eluding, driving under restraint, reckless driving, no insurance, speeding 25-39 mph over limit, fictitious plates, unsafe vehicle, failure to display headlamps and weaving. Bond was $2,000.