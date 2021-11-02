The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 21-28. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 21
Mason J Mitchell, DOB Sept. 5, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $300.
Joseph Louis Swazo, DOB Sept. 15, 1986 of Wheat Ridge, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of menacing, assault, carrying a concealed weapon and harassment. Bond was $2,000.
Cory Wayne Hanford, DOB Feb. 9, 1985 of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, failing to report an accident and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 22
Jesse Guadalupe Trevino Jr., DOB Aug. 31, 1966 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance, two counts of fictitious license plates, failure to display head lights, improperly attached license plates, driving under the influence, driving under restraint — alcohol related and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $3,000.
May Lee May, DOB May 15, 1976 of Florissant, was arrested on six warrant and summoned and released on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under suspension, two counts of failure to display proof of insurance, two counts of expired temporary license plate, driving after revocation prohibited — habitual traffic offender, six counts of driving under restraint, no insurance, careless driving, signaling violation, seat belt no used, two counts of expired license plates and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $6,000.
Candice Elaine Kuhn, DOB Sept. 16, 1984 of Green Mountain Falls, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to display of insurance. Bond was $2,000.
Isaac Lawrence Morales, DOB Oct. 21, 2001 of Brighton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and unregistered vehicle. Bone was $150.
Clancey James Cline, DOB May 12, 1983 of Palmer Lake, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 23
Arizona Rain Brown, DOB Sept. 29, 1999 of Divide, was arrested for vehicular eluding, reckless driving, driving under restraint, improper mountain driving and no attached license plates. Bond was $2,000.
Christina Marie Huffman, DOB Dec. 29, 1980 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired temporary license plates, failure to display proof of insurance and speeding 10-19 mph over the limit. Bond was $400.
OCT. 24
Arron Justice Hughes, DOB Aug. 1, 1974 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, introducing contraband, stalking, possession of a controlled substance, menacing, violation of a protection order and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
OCT. 25
Damien Lee Corona, DOB Dec. 15, 1970 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for two counts of trespassing.
Jay Ray Moody, DOB May 19, 1976 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance, no insurance, weaving and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
John Nathan Daly, DOB July 23, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of defrauding an innkeeper. Bond was $500.
Hannah Alexandra Boten, DOB Feb. 14, 1994 of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond warrant.
Patrick Kenneth Noble, DOB June 14, 1971 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of dangerous drugs. Bond was $200.
OCT. 26
Daniel Inez Ontiveros, DOB Dec. 21, 1983 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
Kenneth Darin Cunningham, DOB Feb. 24, 1966 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of monitored sobriety with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 27
Nathan Eugene Duran-Martinez, DOB Nov. 29, 1980 of Albuquerque, N.M., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, use/consume marijuana in vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
Austin Roberts Butler, DOB Oct. 14, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, criminal mischief, child abuse and reckless endangerment. This was a no bond warrant.
Roberto Ramirez-Ramirez, DOB April 8, 1963 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of no insurance. Bond was $800.
Michael Dean Burttram, DOB Nov. 5, 1958 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief. Bond was $1,000.
OCT. 28
Shaun Oliver Foley, DOB Aug. 23, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $2,000.