The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 12-18. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 12
• Michael Ray Smart, DOB Feb. 16, 1957 of Victor, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of criminal mischief, obstructing a police officer, two counts of harassment, driving without a driver’s license and speeding. All three warrants were no bond.
NOV. 13
• Leila Yasmine Abbassi, DOB Oct. 7, 1982 of Florissant, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fictitious plates.
• Sariah Michal Wilson, DOB Jan. 31, 1983 of Manitou Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for prohibited use of a weapon.
• Allen Scot Kelly, DOB Feb. 6, 1984 of Manitou Springs, was arrested for two counts of menacing, two counts of prohibited use of a weapon and attempt to influence a public servant. Bond was $3,000.
NOV. 14
• Nicholas Andrew Hasling, DOB Oct. 4, 1992 of Monument, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,500.
• Daniela S Ornelas, DOB Nov. 24, 1995 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of operation/approach of a station emergency vehicle. Bond was $150.
• Virginia Marie Rodriguez, DOB Aug. 25, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 25-39 over limit. Bond was $500.
NOV. 15
• Candice Nova Marie Shephard, DOB Aug. 11, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $500.
NOV. 16
• Theresa Lesley Brewer, DOB March 6, 1956 of Colorado Springs, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, weaving and possession of an open alcohol container.
• Joseph Scott Lincicome, DOB Sept. 1, 1980 of Canon City, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of possession of burglary tools, driving after revocation prohibited — HTO, no insurance and theft. Bond for all warrants was $3,800.
NOV. 17
• Christopher Matthew James Lemesany, DOB March 12, 1994 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and speeding 25-39 over limit. Bond was $150.
• Melissa Ann Burgy, DOB May 9, 1976 of Peyton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge for speeding 25-39 over limit. Bond was $300.
• Nicholas Robert Racca, DOB June 28, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
• Jeffrey Aaron Crowe-Montoya, DOB Feb. 2, 1990 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
• Carlos Rubio, DOB June 15, 1989 of Lemon Grove, Calif., was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failing to report an accident.
NOV. 18
• Harley David Shreve, DOB June 24, 1996 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of no insurance. Bond was $800.