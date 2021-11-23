The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 10-17. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 10
John Nathan Daly, DOB July 23, 1970 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of defrauding an innkeeper. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 11
Dylan Everet Reichard, DOB Jan 19, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and seat belt not used. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 12
Robert Lee Dooley, DOB Sept. 25, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, fictitious plates and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $2,000.
Garrett Alan Vallejo, DOB May 6, 1977 of Woodland Park, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment, assault, driving under restraint and driving under the influence. Bond was $3,000.
Joel Adam Galloway, DOB June 21, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of burglary, theft, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief. Bond was $10,000.
Bryan Charles Virgil, DOB Nov. 8, 1981 of Victor, was arrested on five warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of violation of a protection order, telephone — obstruct service, two counts of assault and two counts of criminal mischief. Two of the warrants were no bond. The other three warrants bond was $5,500.
Robert Anthony Romero, DOB Oct. 31, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, two counts of driving under restraint, open alcohol container in the vehicle failure to display proof of insurance, driver’s license — evade interlock, expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $4,000.
NOV. 13
Andrew Benjamin Johnson, DOB April 30, 1985 of Florissant, was arrested for violation of a protection order and domestic violence. Bond was $3,000.
NOV. 14
Gregory Charles Bisard, DOB July 25, 1959 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for vehicular eluding, reckless endangerment, driving under restraint — alcohol related, reckless driving and weaving. Bone was $2,000.
NOV. 15
Jarrod P Bartlett, DOB Sept. 9, 1987 of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.
Jered Hunter Keith, DOB April 21, 1987 of Pueblo, was arrested on warrant for failure to appear with on original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
Estrella Terrazas Cordingley, DOB June 23, 1973 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of disorderly conduct. Bond was $500.
Blayne Peter Anderton, DOB Nov. 4, 1984 of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault and harassment. This was a no bond warrant.
Jeremiah Matthew Rodriguez, DOB Oct. 1, 1994 of Pueblo West, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired temporary license plate and no insurance. Bond was $800.
NOV. 16
Jessie George Beshara, DOB Oct. 27, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.
William Chase Maney, DOB Nov. 20, 2000 of Littleton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint and speeding. Bond was $2,000.
Michael Gene McNair, DOB Aug. 20, 1963 of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and unregistered vehicle. Bond was $150.
Lovie Austin Barnard, DOB Nov. 19 of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $700.
NOV. 17
Brandi Nichole McCreary, DOB March 11, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $150.