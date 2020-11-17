The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 5-11. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 5
• Frederick James Bishel, DOB May 19, 1988 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
• Deajrua Leanne Maddox, DOB July 18, 1996 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $500.
NOV. 6
• Curtis Jerome Doty, DOB Sept. 17, 2002 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for sex assault. Bond was $10,000.
• Tiffany Alexandria Pappadakis, DOB Feb. 6, 1991of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
• Echo L Mackey, DOB May 28, 1982 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to obtain a Colorado registration and clearance/identification violation. Bond was $100.
NOV. 7
• David Samuel Andrew Cisneros, DOB March 28, 1998 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.
• Patrick Taylor Killday, DOB May 20, 1993 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the conditions of a court order with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
• Matthew John Monzillo, DOB Jan. 27, 1970 of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, harassment and violation of a restraining order. This was a no bond warrant.
NOV. 10
• Joshua Taevian Armstrong-Tafoya, DOB Sept. 27, 2000 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of assault, possession of identification documents, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace office. Bond was $2,000.
• Mitchell Mark Pennock, DOB May 9, 1988 of Divide, was summoned and released on a promise to appear for a failure to appear warrant with an original charge of careless driving.