The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Nov. 4-9. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
NOV. 4
Adrian James McIntosh, DOB June 1, 1996 of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
Julian Javier Sanchez, DOB March 7, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
NOV. 5
Arron Justice Hughes, DOB Aug. 1, 1974 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of domestic violence and harassment. Bond was $2,000.
NOV. 6
William Walter Isberg, DOB Nov. 18, 1966 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, two counts of an unregistered vehicle, two counts of no insurance and two counts of license plate improperly attached/not visible. Bond was $800.
Avian Blain Showers, DOB Dec. 24, 2002 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment. Bond was $2,000.
NOV. 7
Tia Lerae Levy, DOB March 28, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance, expired license plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $800.
NOV. 8
John Henry Gruber, DOB Oct. 29, 1956 of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $1,500.
Jeffrey Martin Poll, DOB July 15, 1975 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 9
Brandi Michelle Bonney, DOB Oct. 1, 1977 of Northrop, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, prohibited use of a weapon and driving under the influence. Bond was $1,000.
Chad Eugene Gibbs, DOB Feb. 21, 2001 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.