The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Oct. 29-Nov. 4. This information is published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff.
OCT. 29
• Tommy Lee Graves, DOB May 29, 1978 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of forgery. Bond was $2,500.
• Brenda G Orellana, DOB Jan. 30, 1980 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of child abuse. Bond was $100.
OCT. 30
• Wesley Scott Vandever, DOB April 3, 1987 of Victor, was summoned and released on a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fishing without a license.
• Jacob Roland Kazmir, DOB Oct. 9, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
OCT. 31
• Kevin John Webber, DOB Nov. 14, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence — with one prior alcohol conviction and open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
NOV. 1
• Desiree Dawn Wogu, DOB Sept. 12, 1979 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a financial device and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
• Halen James Padilla, DOB March 14, 1998 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for arson. Bond was $3,000.
NOV. 2
• Wayne Mitchell Blakely, DOB Nov. 3, 1968 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $1,000.
• Aaron Justice Hughes, DOB Aug. 1, 1974 of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
NOV. 4
• Cody L Phelps, DOB Nov. 23, 1991 of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and pedestrian — disregard traffic signal. Bond was $150.
• Nicholas Peter Jimenez, DOB June 24, 1992 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.